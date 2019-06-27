4 San Marino Businesses Burglarized Overnight

Four businesses were burglarized in San Marino between 4 p.m. Wednesday and 7:30 a.m. Thursday, police said.

Authorities believe the same people might have broken into all four locations. Surveillance video shows two of the businesses being burglarized by three people between 3:35 a.m. and 3:50 a.m., San Marino police said. Three of the incidents occurred along Huntington Drive, while one occurred on San Marino Avenue.

In all four incidents, the burglars broke the front or back glass door to get into the businesses, police said.

The people involved were only described as being male. One was wearing a black beanie, a dark-colored bandana, a black long sleeve shirt, dark blue pants or jeans and black shoes. He was described as carrying a hammer believed to be used for smashing the windows.

Another person was described as wearing a white bandana, a vertical striped shirt, dark-colored shorts and dark-colored shoes.

Another person was described as wearing a black baseball hat, a white bandana, a light-colored windbreaker jacket dark shorts, long white shocks and light-colored socks.

No additional information about the incidents was released Thursday.

Anyone with information about the burglaries can call 626-300-0726.