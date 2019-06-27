64-Year-Old Homeless Man Dies After Being Stabbed by Unknown Assailant in Reseda: LAPD

A 64-year-old man died days after he was stabbed by an unknown assailant in Reseda, LAPD officials said Thursday.

The incident was reported about 6:30 a.m. June 20 at Reseda Park, near the intersection of Etiwanda Avenue and Kittridge Street.

Responding officers found the victim on a picnic table bleeding from his abdomen area, Los Angeles Police Department officials said in a news release.

The victim managed to tell officers that he was homeless and sleeping on a the table when he woke up with a severe pain in his stomach before noticing that he had been stabbed and was bleeding, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries on Tuesday.

Police did not release any additional details about the stabbing and are asking for the public’s help with information in the case.

Anyone with information can call 818-374-1925, those who wish to remain anonymous can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.