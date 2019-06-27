× 91-Year-Old Man Killed, 8 Others Hurt in Long Beach 2-Car Crash

A collision between two cars along Long Beach Boulevard on Thursday left a 91-year-old Los Alamitos man dead and eight other people injured, authorities said.

The crash took place about 10:10 a.m. along Long Beach Boulevard, just south of 44th Street, the Long Beach Police Department said in a written statement.

A 90-year-old Los Alamitos woman was at the wheel of a 2015 Kia Rio, with 91-year-old Howard Schaack of Los Alamitos riding as a passenger, just prior to the collision, police said.

The woman “failed to yield to oncoming traffic” when she pulled out onto the boulevard from a driveway, according to the police statement.

Police said the Kia collided with a 2010 Dodge Challenger that was heading north along Long Beach Boulevard in the No. 2 lane.

The elderly man and woman in the Kia were hospitalized, along with a woman, a man and five children who had been riding in the Dodge, officials said. Schaack ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

An update on the conditions of the eight injured patients was not available.

“Of the seven occupants in the Dodge Challenger, only one male adult passenger was using his seatbelt,” the police statement said. “The female driver and five minor children in the backseat were unrestrained.”

Any witnesses to the crash were urged to contact Detective Sirilo Garcia of the Long Beach Police Department’s Traffic Collision Investigation Detail at 562-570-7355. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.