Agents Find 23 Packages of Drugs in Child Car Seat, Stroller in Murrieta: Border Patrol

Posted 1:31 PM, June 27, 2019, by

The U.S. Border Patrol says agents arrested a woman in California after finding drugs in her child's car safety seat.

car seat and stroller in Murrieta on on June 12, 2019. (Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Border Patrol agents found 23 packages
of narcotics hidden inside a child’s
car seat and stroller in Murrieta on on June 12, 2019. (Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

The Press-Enterprise reported Wednesday that the 25-year-old woman was arrested in Murrieta June 12.

A vehicle search found 23 packages containing methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin in the safety seat and a stroller.

Authorities declined to identify her, citing an ongoing investigation.

The newspaper says she was not charged and was released.

Authorities say they stopped a car driven by a man with two women and three children.

Agents confiscated 32.1 pounds (15 kilograms) of meth, 2.31 pounds (1.05 kilograms) of cocaine, and 4.55 pounds (2.06 kilograms) of heroin with a combined street value of $101,680.

The children were put in the care of an aunt in another car.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.