× Bay Area Police Fired More Than 55 Rounds at Local Rapper Willie McCoy in Less Than 4 Seconds: Report

The Vallejo Police Department has released a report detailing officers’ accounts of the fatal shooting of aspiring rapper Willie McCoy, who was killed while sitting in a car in a Taco Bell drive-through earlier this year.

The report was used in the findings of an independent analysis of the shooting that was commissioned by the city of Vallejo. It was released in response to a public records request made by the Vallejo Times-Herald and Open Vallejo.

On the night of Feb. 9, officers made a welfare check at the fast-food restaurant after an employee reported a man “slumped over” in the driver’s seat of a silver Mercedes-Benz.

McCoy, 20, was asleep when police spotted a gun on his lap and noted that the car was in drive, authorities said. As McCoy awoke, officers said he leaned forward and reached toward the weapon.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

38.104086 -122.256637