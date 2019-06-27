Boxer Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for DUI Crash That Killed Pregnant Mother of 3 in Hemet

A boxer was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a DUI crash that killed a pregnant mother of three in Hemet last year, officials said.

In March, Marcos A. Forestal, 29, of Burbank, pleaded guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter while driving under the influence. He had previously pleading not guilty.

The charges stemmed from a Sept. 9 head-on crash that killed Krystil Kincaid, 29, of San Jacinto. She was driving her Chrysler minivan northbound on Warren Road when a BMW driven by Forestal veered into her lane and hit her, Hemet police said at the time. Forestal was traveling at a high-rate of speed and he livestreamed video fo the deadly crash scene shortly after it happened, authorities said.

Kincaid, who was eight months pregnant, was talking to her husband on speakerphone when the crash occurred.

Forestal, who was the reigning World Boxing Federation International Super Bantamweight champion, received the maximum sentence, according to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office.

Seven of Kincaid’s family members spoke during the sentencing hearing Thursday.