Breeders’ Cup Board Agrees to Keep Event at Santa Anita Despite 30 Horse Deaths Since Dec. 26

The Breeders’ Cup gave Santa Anita some positive news and an affirmation of its reform measures on Thursday by voting unanimously to keep the event at the Arcadia track.

The Los Angeles Times confirmed the decision through Craig Fravel, president and chief executive of the organization. The Breeders Cup made a formal announcement later.

The decision came amid safety concerns about the Santa Anita courses after 30 horses died either racing or training during a meet that started Dec. 26 and ended June 23. Racing during that span was limited because 24 race dates were canceled due to a combination of circumstances, including the deaths and a horse population that was shrinking for various additional reasons.

There was also concern that talk of horse and jockey safety, rather than top-flight racing, would drive the narrative during Breeders’ Cup week were it kept in Southern California. This will be Santa Anita’s record 10th time hosting the event, scheduled for Nov. 1-2.

