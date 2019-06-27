Deputies Fatally Shoot High Desert Man Holding Woman Hostage; Victim Critically Wounded

Posted 3:53 PM, June 27, 2019, by

San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies have shot and killed a gunman they say held a woman hostage overnight before critically wounding her.

Forty-one-year-old Eric Sandoval was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday.

The Sheriff’s Department says deputies went to a Yucca Valley home Wednesday afternoon after a woman told family members Sandoval was threatening her with a gun and holding her captive.

Authorities say a SWAT team was called after Sandoval refused to leave the home or release the woman.

Negotiators talked with Sandoval through the night until gunshots were heard at around 3 a.m.

SWAT team members entered the house and saw the wounded woman.

Authorities say moments later deputies shot Sandoval, although details of the confrontation haven’t been released.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.