Disneyland Annual Passholders Can Bring a Friend for $99 Until End of August

Disneyland guests coming in with an annual passholder can visit the Anaheim theme park for $99 because of a new offer that starts Thursday and ends Aug. 30, Disneyland Resorts said.

The guest can purchase a one-day park hopper ticket at the Disneyland Resort’s main gate, and each passholder can get up to three discounted tickets per day, the resort said.

The ticket typically costs between $179 to $199, according to Disneyland’s website.

The passholder must be with the guest on the first entry into the theme park, and the tickets are valid only on the day of purchase, according to the Disneyland website.

Annual passholders can also get the $99 ticket for themselves if they wish to visit on a blocked day, according to the resort.

The opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge drew so many visitors that it reduced wait times at all the other attractions in theme park, making this month the best time to visit Disneyland, according to a Los Angeles Times analysis.