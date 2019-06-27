George Tyndall, USC Gynecologist Accused of Sex Abuse, Hospitalized Following Arrest

Hours after being arrested and charged with the longtime sexual abuse of patients at USC’s campus clinic, George Tyndall was hospitalized, and officials say he will not appear in court Thursday.

LAPD Capt. Billy Hayes said Tyndall is under observation and is being guarded at a hospital.

The physician was taken into custody at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday as he left his high-rise apartment near Lafayette Park. Immediately after detectives approached him, the 72-year-old began complaining of chest pains and was driven to Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center for treatment.

The 29 felony charges laid out in a criminal filing Wednesday by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office concern allegations by 16 women involving incidents between 2009 and 2016 and carry a potential prison term of up to 53 years, authorities said.

