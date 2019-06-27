× Immigrants Detained for Prolonged Periods at Murrieta Holding Facility That Lacks Beds: Border Patrol

Immigration detainees are being held for prolonged periods at a temporary Border Patrol holding facility in Murrieta because of “lack of space elsewhere,” a Border Patrol spokesman said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection standards say that detainees should generally not be held at such facilities for more than 72 hours. The Murrieta station does not have beds and is not set up for in-person visits with lawyers or others, said Border Patrol spokesman Theron Francisco.

Attorneys and advocates say detainees have been held at the facility for weeks without being able to contact their families or visit with their lawyers, and without access to showers, toothbrushes or beds.

The Border Patrol does not “have interest in housing people any longer than absolutely necessary,” Francisco said. “Similar to police stations, Border Patrol stations were designed as temporary holding facilities in order to process individuals prior to moving them on to long-term facilities.”

