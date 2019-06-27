× Judge Orders Release of Transcripts From Grand Jury Hearing of Man Suspected of Killing Nipsey Hussle

A judge ruled Thursday that transcripts from the grand jury hearing of a man accused of killing rapper Nipsey Hussle should be released, saying that unsealing the documents would not jeopardize his right to a fair trial.

In his ruling, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Robert J. Perry cast doubt on arguments that potential jurors would be affected.

“We live in a society that is moving away from the printed page,” Perry said, saying that as long as prosecutors “keep a lid on” the video evidence in the case, he didn’t think there would be a problem.

A 23-member grand jury panel was presented evidence in the killing of Hussle during a three-day hearing that began May 6. The panel returned a six-count indictment charging Eric Holder, 29, with one count of murder, two counts each of attempted murder and assault with a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. He has pleaded not guilty.

