Judge Orders Release of Transcripts From Grand Jury Hearing of Man Suspected of Killing Nipsey Hussle

Nipsey Hussle performs during the Rolling Loud festival at Exposition Park on Dec. 14, 2018. (Credit: Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

A judge ruled Thursday that transcripts from the grand jury hearing of a man accused of killing rapper Nipsey Hussle should be released, saying that unsealing the documents would not jeopardize his right to a fair trial.

In his ruling, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Robert J. Perry cast doubt on arguments that potential jurors would be affected.

“We live in a society that is moving away from the printed page,” Perry said, saying that as long as prosecutors “keep a lid on” the video evidence in the case, he didn’t think there would be a problem.

A 23-member grand jury panel was presented evidence in the killing of Hussle during a three-day hearing that began May 6. The panel returned a six-count indictment charging Eric Holder, 29, with one count of murder, two counts each of attempted murder and assault with a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. He has pleaded not guilty.

