K-9 Tracks Down I.E. Man Accused of Stabbing Relative Who Defended Himself With Paper Towel Holder

A Yucaipa man suspected of using a knife to stab a relative during a fight was arrested after being tracked down by a police dog, authorities said Thursday.

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Steven Munoz, allegedly fought with a family member after drinking alcoholic beverages around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 35000 block of Panorama Drive, according to a Yucaipa Police Department news release.

Munoz grabbed a knife before he threatened and then stabbed the victim, who tried to defend himself from the weapon with a paper tower holder, the release stated.

After allegedly stabbing the relative twice, Munoz grabbed a .22 caliber rifle and fled the scene, according to police.

A Rancho Cucamonga Police Department deputy responded with K-9 Dare. The bloodhound acquired the suspect’s scent and tracked him to a nearby home, authorities said.

Munoz was found inside the residence and was taken into custody without incident. He was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

The rifle was recovered in the home, according to the release.

The victim was treated for minor injuries.

An investigation into the assault is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Yucaipa police 909-918-2305.