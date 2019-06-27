× LAPD IDs Man Armed With Box Cutter Shot, Killed by Officers in Atwater Village

Police on Thursday identified both the suspect killed and officer who fired in a fatal police shooting earlier this month in Atwater Village.

Jose Antonio de Santiago-Medina, 59, was fatally struck by a bullet from the gun of Officer Paul Bernd, who had fired at the same time as another officer used a less-lethal beanbag round, Los Angeles police said in a news release.

The shooting occurred after Medina allegedly threatened at least two other men with a box cutter in the area of Edenhurst Avenue and Appleton Street the afternoon of June 6.

The victims, who didn’t know each other, both reported their encounters to authorities, who responded to the area around 12:10 p.m.

Officers spoke to the victims and, about 12:25 p.m., found Medina, who matched the suspect description, standing on the sidewalk outside a home.

Medina initially complied with orders, but after about 30 seconds he stopped following directions and pulled a box cutter from his waistband, police said.

While wielding the weapon, Medina allegedly ran toward officers. One officer fired a beanbag round, while Bernd fired a lethal round, according to LAPD.

Medina was struck by both the bullet and beanbag and fell to the ground. He died at the scene, officials said.

The shooting remains under investigation, and LAPD is expected to release video and audio from officers’ bodycams and radio calls next month in accordance with its critical-incident policy.