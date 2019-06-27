Man Gets 55 Years to Life for Murdering Woman Sent to Fix Appliance at Lancaster Home: DA’s Office

A Lancaster man found guilty of murdering a 36-year-old technician who went to repair a refrigerator at his home has been sentenced to 55 years to life in prison, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

The sentence was handed down nearly a month after William Franklin Hughes, 32, was convicted of first-degree murder, according to a news release from the DA’s office.

On the evening of July 14, 2017, Hughes strangled the victim, Lyndi Fisher, after she arrived at his home in the 43200 block of Doverwood Court to fix the fridge, according to investigators.

The mother of three was found unresponsive with blunt force trauma to her upper body about five hours after she was sent to the residence, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said at the time.

Fisher had been at the house about a month prior to repair an appliance, according to prosecutors.

Hughes was found to be sane during the commission of the crime, an L.A. County Superior Court ruled after a sanity trial, prosecutors said.

The defendant received the maximum sentence in the case.