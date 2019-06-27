× Man Went to L.A. Religious Meeting and Did Nazi Salutes in Suspected Hate Crime Trespassing Incident: LAPD

Police are looking for a man who trespassed on a religious meeting in the Devonshire area of Los Angeles and performed Nazi salutes, the Los Angeles Police Department said Thursday.

The incident happened on June 9 and resulted in the religious service being forced to stop, police said.

The man is being investigated for hate crime trespassing and disturbing a religious meeting, LAPD said.

Police did not provide information on the location and type of religious service the man is suspected of disrupting.

The man was described as being 20 to 30 years old, with black hair and brown eyes, standing at about 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing about 180-220 pounds, according to an LAPD news release.

He was last seen wearing black skull cap, black hooded sweatshirt, red t-shirt, blue jeans and red Converse shoes.

No further details were available.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Pamela Meesri at 213-486-7280 or email 36177@lapd.online, or contact Detective Kenneth Bryant at 213- 216-6436 or 33900@lapd.online.