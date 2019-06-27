× Man, Woman Arrested After Allegedly Using Taser on Security Guard at Victorville Grocery Store

A man and a woman were arrested Wednesday after allegedly using a Taser on a security guard who asked them for a receipt as they exited a grocery store in Victorville.

The incident took place at the Vallarta Market in the 12300 block of Mariposa Road at about 7:30 p.m.

Responding deputies were told a man and woman had been spotted placing multiple items in a shopping cart and then exiting the store without paying, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

A security guard asked the man, later identified by authorities as 27-year-old William Peairs, for a receipt but was ignored.

When the security guard asked a second time, Peairs allegedly pulled out a Taser and fired.

The 37-year-old security guard was struck by the Taser but did not require medical attention.

Peairs and the woman, identified as 35-year-old Lisa Osborne, then got into a vehicle and fled the scene, leaving the unpaid items in the parking lot, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

Deputies later located Peairs and Osborne at a home in the unincorporated Baldy Mesa community.

Peairs was arrested on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy to commit a crime. Osborne was also arrested and is expected to face a conspiracy to commit a crime charge.

Peairs and Osborne are scheduled to appear in court on June 28, 2019.

Anyone with further information was asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463.