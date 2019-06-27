Man, Woman Arrested After Allegedly Using Taser on Security Guard at Victorville Grocery Store

Posted 10:01 AM, June 27, 2019, by
The Vallarta Market in Victorville is seen in this image from Google Maps.

The Vallarta Market in Victorville is seen in this image from Google Maps.

A man and a woman were arrested Wednesday after allegedly using a Taser on a security guard who asked them for a receipt as they exited a grocery store in Victorville.

The incident took place at the Vallarta Market in the 12300 block of Mariposa Road at about 7:30 p.m.

Responding deputies were told a man and woman had been spotted placing multiple items in a shopping cart and then exiting the store without paying, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

A security guard asked the man, later identified by authorities as 27-year-old William Peairs, for a receipt but was ignored.

When the security guard asked a second time, Peairs allegedly pulled out a Taser and fired.

The 37-year-old security guard was struck by the Taser but did not require medical attention.

Peairs and the woman, identified as 35-year-old Lisa Osborne, then got into a vehicle and fled the scene, leaving the unpaid items in the parking lot, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

Deputies later located Peairs and Osborne at a home in the unincorporated Baldy Mesa community.

Peairs was arrested on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy to commit a crime. Osborne was also arrested and is expected to face a conspiracy to commit a crime charge.

Peairs and Osborne are scheduled to appear in court on June 28, 2019.

Anyone with further information was asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.