Paul Manafort Pleads Not Guilty to Fraud Charges in New York Supreme Court

Paul Manafort pleaded not guilty Thursday in New York state’s Supreme Court to state fraud charges brought by the Manhattan district attorney’s office, the third criminal case he has faced in recent years and one that may trigger a battle on double jeopardy grounds.

The former chairman of President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, Manafort is charged by state prosecutors with 16 felony counts, including residential mortgage fraud and falsifying business records.

He was one of the first people charged by the office of special counsel Robert Mueller, resulting in a conviction by a jury last summer in one case and Manafort’s guilty plea in another case. He is currently serving a seven-and-a-half year prison sentence for federal tax fraud, bank fraud and foreign lobbying violations.

During his arraignment Thursday before Justice Maxwell Wiley, Manafort, who is serving time at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan, appeared in the courtroom in navy prison garb and thick-soled white sneakers, his hair bushy and gray.

The 70-year-old has been incarcerated since last June, when a federal judge in one of the special counsel cases determined he had violated his bail by attempting to contact witnesses in the case. While being held in regional jails in Virginia, his health declined, leading him to use a wheelchair or a cane at court appearances.