Massive Swarm of Mayflies Appears on Weather Radar, Covers Cars and Ground in Ohio

Posted 3:17 PM, June 27, 2019, by , Updated at 03:21PM, June 27, 2019
A swarm of mayflies covered cars and the ground in Ohio on June 27, 2019. (Credit: Sue Bixler via CNN)

A swarm of mayflies covered cars and the ground in Ohio on June 27, 2019. (Credit: Sue Bixler via CNN)

Mayflies are hatching and invading northeastern Ohio. The swarm was so dense that it was captured on the weather radar of CNN affiliate WOIO on Wednesday.

These mayflies come from the waters of Lake Erie. According to the Ohio Sea Grant research and education program, the mayflies begin as eggs burrowing in lake sediment, and after a year or two, they swim to the surface, emerging fully winged. Adult mayflies vary in size from a quarter-inch to an inch long.

They won’t be around for long, though. Individual mayflies live up to two days once they come on land. The swarms typically last about a month.

Residents may find them annoying, but the mayfly swarm is an indication of good water health in the Great Lakes, according to Ohio Sea Grant.

“Scientists agree that the inconveniences caused by swarms of mayflies during about a month each summer are more than offset by the potential benefits to the sport and commercial fisheries of the western basin of Lake Erie and parts of the other Great Lakes,” the program says.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.