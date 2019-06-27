Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Wash Near San Gabriel Valley Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rescuers hoisted a pilot to safety via helicopter after an emergency landing in a wash alongside the San Gabriel Valley Airport in El Monte on Thursday.

The airplane experienced engine failure shortly after 5 p.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials said via social media.

It ended up landing in the Rio Hondo Wash just outside the airport, on top of several inches of fast-moving water, as viewed in aerial footage from Sky5.

The pilot managed to get out of the aircraft himself before paramedics used a helicopter to hoist him out of the wash. An update on his condition was not available.

Video from #LASD Air Rescue 5. LASD SEB Tactical Medic is lowered to rescue the pilot of a small aircraft with engine failure that landed in the currents of the Rio Hondo wash, just outside of El Monte Airport. pic.twitter.com/XFH92rgNeb — SEB (@SEBLASD) June 28, 2019