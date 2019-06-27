Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Wash Near San Gabriel Valley Airport

Rescuers hoisted a pilot to safety via helicopter after an emergency landing in a wash alongside the San Gabriel Valley Airport in El Monte on Thursday.
The airplane experienced engine failure shortly after 5 p.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials said via social media.
It ended up landing in the Rio Hondo Wash just outside the airport, on top of several inches of fast-moving water, as viewed in aerial footage from Sky5.
The pilot managed to get out of the aircraft himself before paramedics used a helicopter to hoist him out of the wash. An update on his condition was not available.
34.084844 -118.033012