× Target Will Offer Teachers Discount to Purchase School Supplies for 1 Week in July

Target is offering a 15 percent discount from July 13-20 to help teachers buy select classroom supplies and clothing items, according to the company’s website.

In order to take advantage of the offer, educators must enter their teacher ID information on a verification form to confirm they are a teacher. Once that information is verified, the teacher will get a discount coupon.

Target said if more information is necessary, they will take any document that ties your name or email address to an education system, the website stated. Interested teachers can also go in-store to a cashier for assistance.

The discount also applies to people who work in day care centers, early childhood centers and home schools.

Teachers will receive their coupon through the email address they enter in the verification form.

Some items that are excluded from the discount include electronics, backpacks and lunch bags.