The News Director’s Office: Rich DeMuro Takeover With Leo Laporte

This week, Rich DeMuro (Rich on Tech podcast) takes over for Jason Ball while he’s out of the office. Rich interviews podcasting pioneer Leo Laporte, founder of podcast network TWiT.tv and host of nationally syndicated radio show “The Tech Guy.” Leo talks about how he got his start in broadcasting, his original idea to call podcasts “netcasts,” and how the landscape for radio has changed. Leo also holds nothing back when sharing some of the more challenging experiences he’s had in the industry throughout the years.