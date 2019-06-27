Women Who Accused USC Gynecologist of Sex Abuse Find Hope in Criminal Charges

Former USC heptathlete Nicole Haynes, who says the arrest of gynecologist George Tyndall brings him "one step closer" to justice, is pictured at her attorney's office. (Credit: Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Mai Mizuno was a 19-year-old USC freshman when she went to the campus clinic and was examined by Dr. George Tyndall.

She later talked to police about her experience but wondered whether anything would come of it.

“I was losing hope. I’d almost lost all hope,” she said.

Then this week, she learned she was among the victims named in the Los Angeles County district attorney’s case against Tyndall, which was filled Wednesday.

