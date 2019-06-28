× 1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Gardena Area Shooting

Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the South Bay on Friday.

The gunfire broke out just before 11 a.m. on the 14100 block of Crenshaw Boulevard, on the border of Gardena and Hawthorne, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Two men were struck and taken to a nearby hospital.

One man succumbed to his injuries, while the other was listed in stable condition, authorities said.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

No information was immediately available on the gunman, or whether the shooter was among the wounded.

Sheriff’s detectives are working with Hawthorne police to investigate.

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or submit a tip anonymously via 800-222-8477.

Check back for updates on this developing story.