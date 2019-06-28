1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Gardena Area Shooting

Posted 2:54 PM, June 28, 2019, by
The 14100 block of Crenshaw Boulevard, on the border of Gardena and Hawthorne, is seen in a Google Maps Street View image from February 2019.

The 14100 block of Crenshaw Boulevard, on the border of Gardena and Hawthorne, is seen in a Google Maps Street View image from February 2019.

Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the South Bay on Friday.

The gunfire broke out just before 11 a.m. on the 14100 block of Crenshaw Boulevard, on the border of Gardena and Hawthorne, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Two men were struck and taken to a nearby hospital.

One man succumbed to his injuries, while the other was listed in stable condition, authorities said.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

No information was immediately available on the gunman, or whether the shooter was among the wounded.

Sheriff’s detectives are working with Hawthorne police to investigate.

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or submit a tip anonymously via 800-222-8477.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.