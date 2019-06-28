2 Home Intruders Fatally Shot by Residents in 2 Separate Incidents in Hemet, Lucerne Valley

Two homeowners shot and killed intruders during two separate break-ins this week in Lucerne Valley and Hemet, authorities said.

The first shooting took place about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 35000 block of Harvest Moon Street in Lucerne Valley, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a written statement.

A woman was asleep in her home when she was awakened by the sound of her dog barking, officials said. She went to look around and found a man, later identified as 32-year-old Shea Eon Manigault, hiding in a bedroom.

“The victim became frightened and yelled at the suspect that he did not belong in her home, then returned to the living room and armed herself with a gun,” the statement said. “The suspect approached the victim and, fearing for her safety, she fired once at the suspect, striking him.”

Paramedics pronounced Manigault dead at the scene.

“Through investigation, detectives determined that the suspect had forced entry into the home prior to the victim locating him in the bedroom,” according to the statement.

Another homeowner shot and killed an intruder just after midnight on Wednesday in the 26000 block of Plymouth Street in Hemet, according to Sgt. Rick Espinoza of the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department’s Central Homicide Unit.

Deputies had been called to a report of a “burglary in progress,” the sergeant said. By the time they arrived, the suspect had been mortally wounded.

“A suspect broke into the residence, which was occupied by a family,” Espinoza said in a written statement. “The suspect was confronted by an armed home owner and a shooting occurred, which resulted in the death of the suspect.”

The suspect’s identity was not available Friday.

No arrests were made in either shooting, officials said. The investigative findings were to be turned over to the respective county district attorney’s offices for review.