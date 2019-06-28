× 2 Officers Injured in Crash With Suspected DUI Driver in South L.A.

Two Los Angeles police officers were injured in a crash with a suspected DUI driver in the Watts neighborhood of South Los Angeles early Friday morning.

The officers were traveling in a patrol vehicle at the intersection of Imperial Highway and Success Avenue when the collision occurred just after 1:30 a.m.

Both officers were treated at the scene before being transported to a local hospital, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lopez confirmed. The officers were said to be in stable condition.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was being investigated for possible DUI, Lopez confirmed.

The unidentified driver was also taken to a local hospital with injuries.

It was unclear if the officers were responding to an emergency at the time of the crash.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.