2 Wounded in Shooting Near La Puente

Deputies investigate a shooting that left two people wounded in an unincorporated county area near La Puente on June 28, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

Two people suffered wounds when gunfire broke out in a residential neighborhood near La Puente on Friday night, officials said.

The shooting was reported just before 10:40 p.m. along Winton Avenue, near Gemini Street, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lt. Chris Garcia said.

Deputies encountered two victims, he said. They were taken to a hospital in unknown conditions.

The initial investigation indicated the attack may have been a drive-by shooting, the lieutenant said. The attacker or attackers were believed to have fled the area in a blue Nissan Altima.

No further details were available.

Anyone with information can reach the Sheriff’s Industry Station at 626-330-3322. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

