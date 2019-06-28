$25k Reward Offered in Hit-and-Run Collision That Left Bicyclist Critically Injured in South L.A.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver involved in a caught-on-video collision that injured a bicyclist in the Vermont Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles last week, authorities said Thursday.

The 42-year-old bicyclist was going northbound on Figueroa Street at about 10 a.m. June 16 when a light-colored Nissan Sentra making a left westbound turn onto 45th Street collided with the bicyclist, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Surveillance video shows the bicyclist being thrown over the car's hood after hitting the side of the car. The car is then seen driving out of the frame as the man was lying motionless in the middle of the street.

Paramedics responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition, LAPD said.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered to those who provide information leading to the driver's identification, apprehension and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call South Traffic Division Detective Moreno at 213-822-6005 or Detective Flannery at 323-421-2500.