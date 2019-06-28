Costco Shooting: Prosecutors Deciding Whether LAPD Officer Should Be Charged

The Riverside County district attorney’s office is reviewing whether to criminally charge an off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer for fatally shooting a 32-year-old man with an intellectual disability and wounding his parents in an altercation at a Costco store in Corona.

John Hall, a spokesman for the district attorney, said prosecutors got the case from Corona police on Thursday. The June 14 shooting left Kenneth French, 32, dead and his parents wounded.

Typically, such an investigation involving police officers often takes months, but with a growing debate over the shooting, Corona’s police chief publicly said he was prioritizing the investigation and his detectives were reviewing evidence including security videos and interviewing witnesses.

The LAPD officer, identified by multiple sources as Salvador Sanchez, is a seven-year patrol officer in the Southwest Division. He was shopping with his family at a Costco store in Corona on June 14, carrying his young son in his arms. Nearby, a couple was roaming the aisle with their 32-year-old son, who family members and their attorney have said has an intellectual disability. The two families came together at a food sample line at the warehouse store when an altercation erupted, ending with gunfire from the officer.

