Disneyland Set to Bring Back Beloved Main Street Electrical Parade This Summer

A fan-favorite is heading back to Disneyland as the iconic Main Street Electrical Parade returns for a limited engagement this summer.

Billed as a “spectacular festival pageant of nighttime magic and imagination,” the beloved attraction is set to light up the Anaheim theme park nightly from Aug. 2 through Sept. 30, Disney announced in a blog post on Friday.

The dazzling after-dark spectacular features a half-million sparkling lights and a catchy “electro-syntho-magnetic” song, according to the post.

This is the second time in recent years that the popular parade has been revived at Disneyland; it returned to much fanfare back in January 2017 and ran through August of that year.

The parade initially debuted at Disneyland in 1972 and delighted generations of parkgoers until it went dark in 1996. After, it popped up at various Disney parks around the world, including a stint at Disney California Adventure from 2001 to 2010.

The parade’s return will coincide with a special summer promotion at the theme park where annual passholders can purchase discounted single-day park hopper tickets at the price of $99 for up to three friends a day. The deal kicked off Thursday and is good through Aug. 30.