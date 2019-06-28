Gunman Sought in Series of Long Beach Restaurant Robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Detectives released video footage Friday depicting a man wanted in connection with at least three armed robberies at restaurants along Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach in recent months.

The crimes took place on June 3 in the 2000 block of East Pacific Coast Highway, May 20 in the 1000 block of East Pacific Coast Highway and March 22 in the 1000 block of East Pacific Coast Highway, the Long Beach Police Department said in a written statement. Each robbery occurred between 9:10 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

"In each of the incidents, the suspect enters the restaurants, places an order with the cashier, and during the transaction pulls out a handgun and demands money from the employee," according to the police statement. No injuries have been reported during the crimes.

"Detectives are releasing video footage of the suspect, hoping that someone will recognize him and come forward," according to the statement.

Police described the robber as a man between 18 and 20 years old of medium build.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Long Beach police detectives at 562-570-7464 or at LBPDrobbery.longbeach.gov. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.