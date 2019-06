Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was a victory for hundreds of longshore workers on Friday as the Los Angeles City Council unanimously voted to veto the Harbor Commissions decision to automate certain terminals at the Port of L.A. The decision came after a heated debate and protests that place on Friday morning.

Christina Pascucci reports from downtown L.A. for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on June 28, 2019.