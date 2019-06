Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Los Angeles County Fire Department and partnering agencies gathered in Pomona on Friday as they released their outlook on the 2019 fire season. They said that a hotter than average summer could make for prime wildfire conditions in Southern California, despite this year's record rainfall.

KTLA's Erin Myers reports from Pomona for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on June 28, 2019.