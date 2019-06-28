Man Shot and Killed in Baldwin Park

Posted 1:49 PM, June 28, 2019, by , Updated at 02:56PM, June 28, 2019
Officers respond to the 14600 block of Demblon Street in Baldwin Park on June 28, 2019.

A man was shot and killed in Baldwin Park Friday morning, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s  Department said.

The shooting happened at about 10 a.m. on the 14600 block of Demblon Street, authorities said.

Officers responded and transported the man to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities did not provide information on any suspect or suspects involved.

The Sheriff’s Department is assisting Baldwin Park Police Department with the investigation.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information was encouraged to contact the homicide detectives at 323-890-5500.

