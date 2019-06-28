Man Wounded in Car-to-Car Shooting on 10 Freeway in Pomona, Eastbound Traffic Lanes Shut Down

California Highway Patrols officers examine bullet holes in a car following a shooting on the 10 Freeway in Pomona on June 28, 2019. (Credit: Loudlabs)

Authorities shut down all eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway in Pomona after a man was shot and wounded in a car-to-car shooting on Friday evening, officials said.

The shooting took place just before 7:00 p.m. on the freeway near the 57 Freeway interchange, California Highway Patrol officials said.

California Highway Patrols officers investigate following a shooting on the 10 Freeway in Pomona on June 28, 2019. (Credit: Loudlabs)

The victim, a man estimated to be in his 30s, suffered a gunshot wound to his lower body, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said.

Two other people inside the car were unhurt, according to the CHP.

The victims’ car exited the freeway and pull over in a McDonald’s parking lot at Fairplex Drive, officials said. The wounded man was in stable condition when taken to a hospital.

The shots were fired from another vehicle, CHP Officer Tony Polizzi said. No description of the shooter or the shooter’s vehicle was available.

Video from the scene showed CHP officers examining a series of bullet holes in the driver-side of the victim’s car.

California Highway Patrols officers investigate following a shooting on the 10 Freeway in Pomona on June 28, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

The CHP issued a Sig Alert for all eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway that was expected to last beyond 11:30 p.m. as investigators searched the roadway for evidence.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the CHP’s Baldwin Park-area office at 626-338-1164. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this report.

