Montebello Man Charged in Connection With Fatal Fentanyl Overdose

A federal grand jury indicted a Montebello man Thursday for allegedly providing fentanyl to a 25-year-old woman who overdosed and died at his home earlier this year, authorities said.

Edwin Alexander Oliva, 28, faces a charge of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesman Ciaran McEvoy. The charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, and a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

He has been in federal custody since his arrest on March 6 and already faced charges of possession with intent to distribute more than four pounds of heroin and two federal charges of possession of weapons in relation to a drug-trafficking crime. Those charges carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a potential maximum sentence of life in prison.

The victim, identified by Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner’s officials as Briana Nicole Macias of Lancaster, was an acquaintance of Oliva, prosecutors said. She arrived at his Montebello home shortly after midnight on Feb. 28, prosecutors said.

“Oliva allegedly gave the victim drugs, which resulted in a fatal overdose,” McEvoy said in a written statement. “Oliva admitted to law enforcement that fentanyl was the drug he gave the victim, according to court documents.”

An autopsy determined Macias died from “combined effects of alcohol and fentanyl,” coroner’s records show. The death was ruled accidental.

Olive is expected to be arraigned early next month on the new charge, officials said. He previously pleaded not guilty to the heroin-related charges. Trial is scheduled for Nov. 5 in federal court in Los Angeles.