Mother, Daughter Found Dead After House Fire in Twentynine Palms; Deaths Investigated as Homicide: SBSD

The deaths of a mother and daughter whose bodies were discovered following a fire in their Twenty Palms home earlier this month are being investigated as a homicide, authorities said Friday.

Firefighters and deputies were dispatched to a blaze reported at a house in the 75600 block of Valle Vista Road shortly before 10:30 p.m. on June 9, according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

After fire crews extinguished the flames, they went inside the residence where they discovered two deceased women, the release read.

The victims were identified as 67-year-old Linda Sayer and 48-year-old Sheila Sayer.

Autopsies revealed the two women were the victims of a homicide, although authorities have not released any information on how they were killed.

The double fatal incident is also being investigated as arson, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

No additional details were immediately released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Tramayne Phillips of the sheriff’s Homicide Detail at 909-387-3589, or contact dispatch by dialing 909-387-8313.

Anonymous tipsters can leave a tip by calling the We-Tip hotline at 800-78-CRIME or by going to the website vwww.wetip.com.