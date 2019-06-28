Girl Found Lost in Monterey Park Is Reunited With Mother, Police Say

Posted 2:18 PM, June 28, 2019, by , Updated at 03:04PM, June 28, 2019

A little girl found lost in Monterey Park on Friday afternoon has been reunited with her mother, police said.

Monterey Park police released this photo of the girl.

The child was initially discovered alone in the area of Emerson Avenue and Del Mar Avenue, Monterey Park Police Department said in a news release sent just after 2 p.m.

Police asked for the public’s help to identify the child, who was described as non-verbal.

They also released a photo of the girl as they sought to track down her parent or guardian.

Shortly before 3 p.m., the department announced she had been reunited with her mother.

No additional information was immediately released.

