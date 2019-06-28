Recapping Night Two of Democratic Presidential Debate With Seema Mehta of the Los Angeles Times
-
Federal Judge Rules Trump Can’t Block Congressional Subpoena of His Financial Records
-
Kamala Harris Goes on the Attack at Democratic Debate; Joe Biden’s Campaign Thrown Into Turmoil
-
Californians Support the Death Penalty — and Newsom’s Moratorium on Executions: Poll
-
2nd Night of Democratic Debates Highlights Divisions Over Race, Age and Ideology
-
Democrats Clash Over Health Insurance, Economy in Debate
-
-
CA Lawmakers Advance First-in-Nation Measure Restricting Use of Deadly Force by Police
-
Bill Restricting Police Officers’ Use of Deadly Force Passes California Assembly
-
L.A. County Companies Agree to Stop Selling Jewelry With Toxic Metals: AG Becerra
-
Bernie Sanders Aims for Strong Showing in Delegate-Rich California’s 2020 Primary
-
Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Defaced Again by a Vandal, This Time With Paint and Graffiti
-
-
Detectives Conducting Interviews After 2nd Death at Democratic Donor’s West Hollywood Home
-
Presidential Candidate Cory Booker Proposes National License for All Gun Owners
-
Recapping Night One of Democratic Presidential Debate With John Iadarola of ‘The Damage Report’