Rich On Tech: Why You Probably Don’t Need a Drone

Posted 7:42 AM, June 28, 2019, by and

How to set Google to auto-delete your search history; Prime Day details; Amazon turns Rite Aids into pickup centers; Visible’s $40 Unlimited plan gets even better; a travel website for geeks; Ordering food with Google; an extra-strength Robocall blocking app; listeners ask about playing Harry Potter on older devices, getting a drone, deleting old accounts and whether to switch to iPhone to get an Apple Watch.

Mentioned:

https://www.visible.com/
https://www.flightsfrom.com/
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/firewall-robo-call-blocker/id1447702878

Subscribe to “Rich On Tech”: via iTunes | RSS

Rich on Twitter
Producer Meghan on Twitter
Rich on Tech Facebook Page
Rich’s Instagram

Email the show here; use the subject line “Podcast Question”
About the Podcast: “Rich On Tech

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.