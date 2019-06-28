Rich On Tech: Why You Probably Don’t Need a Drone

How to set Google to auto-delete your search history; Prime Day details; Amazon turns Rite Aids into pickup centers; Visible’s $40 Unlimited plan gets even better; a travel website for geeks; Ordering food with Google; an extra-strength Robocall blocking app; listeners ask about playing Harry Potter on older devices, getting a drone, deleting old accounts and whether to switch to iPhone to get an Apple Watch.

Mentioned:

https://www.visible.com/

https://www.flightsfrom.com/

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/firewall-robo-call-blocker/id1447702878

Subscribe to “Rich On Tech”: via iTunes | RSS

Rich on Twitter

Producer Meghan on Twitter

Rich on Tech Facebook Page

Rich’s Instagram

Email the show here; use the subject line “Podcast Question”

About the Podcast: “Rich On Tech”