Scuffle During Traffic Stop Ends With Deputy Fatally Shooting Man in East L.A.

An altercation during a traffic stop led to a deputy fatally shooting a man in East Los Angeles late Thursday night, officials said.

The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. in the 300 block of South Gerhart Avenue, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Charles Calderaro said.

Deputies in the area stopped a vehicle after observing a traffic violation, Calderaro said. There was no immediate word on what violation had occurred.

Two deputies made contact with a driver and a passenger in the vehicle and at some point, a “scuffle” broke out, Calderaro said.

A deputy-involved shooting occurred and the passenger in the vehicle was struck in the upper body, Calderaro said.

The passenger, described only as an adult male, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, Calderaro said.

The driver of the vehicle was detained following the incident, the Sheriff's Department stated in a news release.

One of the deputies suffered minor injuries during the scuffle but is going to be OK, Calderaro said.