Strand Boards Brings The Beach To You



Strand Boards surfboard showers brings the beach vibe to you! Founder, Hansni Thadhani, brought those beach vibes right to the 5 LIVE studio at KTLA. The showers are made from 100% real surfboards, great for backyards, hotels, lake houses, resorts, washing off after pool or beach no matter where you are in the country. Each shower is 100% custom, handmade, hand shaped, and hand painted locally in Manhattan Beach, Ca. Check out Strand Boards on Social @strandboards and you can buy from the website by going to http://www.strandboards.com

This segment aired on Thursday June 27, 2019