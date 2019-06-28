BREAKING: 1 in Custody in Disappearance of Mackenzie Lueck, Utah Police Say

Strand Boards Brings The Beach To You

Posted 8:25 AM, June 28, 2019, by


Strand Boards surfboard showers brings the beach vibe to you! Founder, Hansni Thadhani, brought those beach vibes right to the 5 LIVE studio at KTLA. The showers are made from 100% real surfboards, great for backyards, hotels, lake houses, resorts, washing off after pool or beach no matter where you are in the country. Each shower is 100% custom, handmade, hand shaped, and hand painted locally in Manhattan Beach, Ca. Check out Strand Boards on Social @strandboards and you can buy from the website by going to http://www.strandboards.com

This segment aired on Thursday June 27, 2019

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.