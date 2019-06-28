Summer Shoe Trends – Ashley Fultz

Posted 12:27 PM, June 28, 2019, by

Style Expert and blogger for TheStyleEditrix.com Ashley Fultz joined us live with the hottest shoe trends this summer. For more info on Ashley and to shop the looks seen in the segment, go to www.TheStyleEditrix.com or follow her on Instagram @TheStyleEditrix.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.