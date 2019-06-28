Suspect in Standoff With Police After Pursuit in South L.A.

Posted 6:43 AM, June 28, 2019, by and , Updated at 07:39AM, June 28, 2019

A suspect has barricaded himself inside a residence in South L.A. after leading officers on a brief pursuit Friday morning.

LAPD attempted to stop a vehicle in connection with a burglary suspect around 3:30 a.m. around Jefferson Boulevard and San Pedro Street, according to Officer Mike Lopez with LAPD.

After a brief pursuit, at least one suspect got out of the vehicle at 65th Street and Broadway and barricaded himself inside a home.

Officers recovered at least one firearm inside the vehicle, police said.

A SWAT team is on scene. The situation is ongoing.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.