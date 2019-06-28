Suspect in Standoff With Police After Pursuit in South L.A.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A suspect has barricaded himself inside a residence in South L.A. after leading officers on a brief pursuit Friday morning.

LAPD attempted to stop a vehicle in connection with a burglary suspect around 3:30 a.m. around Jefferson Boulevard and San Pedro Street, according to Officer Mike Lopez with LAPD.

After a brief pursuit, at least one suspect got out of the vehicle at 65th Street and Broadway and barricaded himself inside a home.

Officers recovered at least one firearm inside the vehicle, police said.

A SWAT team is on scene. The situation is ongoing.