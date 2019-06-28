Victim’s Relatives Detain Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Disabled 87-Year-Old Woman in Garden Grove: Police

A 33-year-old transient accused of sexually assaulting an 87-year-old woman at a home in Garden Grove on Friday has been arrested, police said.

Around 1:35 a.m., officers responding to a report of a sexual assault in the 8500 block of Lampson Avenue arrived at a home and found a man being detained by the victim’s relative, according to a Garden Grove Police Department news release.

The unidentified man allegedly broke into the house and sexually assaulted the woman, who police described as “disabled and dependent,” the release stated.

A relative awakened by noise coming from victim’s room went to check on her. The family member found her being sexually assaulted and called for help, police said.

The man then attempted to leave the house. He fought with the victim’s relatives as he tried to flee, but they managed to detain him in the backyard, according to the release.

Police have not identified the suspect. He was not known by the victim or her family, authorities said.

An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to call Detective Garcia at 714-741-5830.