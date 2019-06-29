18-Year-Old Arrested in Del Amo Mall Shooting That Wounded 1

An 18-year-old Bellflower man was arrested Saturday weeks after he allegedly opened fire at the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance and wounded one person, authorities said.

Jose Salazar, 18, is seen in an undated photo provided by the Torrance Police Department on June 29, 2019.

Redondo Beach police conducted a traffic stop at around 1:17 a.m. Saturday and arrested Jose Salazar on suspicion of narcotics sales.

Salazar gave them a false name, and during the booking process, he was identified as the shooter in the June 3 incident that caused panic among shoppers and employees at the Del Amo mall, according to Torrance police.

He was booked on suspicion of attempted murder, authorities said.

The victim in that incident was struck by gunfire and was later discharged from the hospital.

