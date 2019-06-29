73-Year-Old Hiker Found Alive After 1 Week in Angeles Nat’l. Forest Wilderness

Eugene Jo is shown on a flier tweeted by Montrose Search and Rescue on June 24, 2019.

A 73-year-old hiker has been found alive in the wilderness a week after being reported missing in Angeles National Forest, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Saturday.

Teams from at least five counties combed through rugged terrain for days, searching for Eugene Jo, who was separated from his group on June 22, on a trail near Near Mount Waterman.

Jo was transported to a hospital after his rescue, the Sheriff’s Department said.

His condition is unknown.

No further details on the rescue were immediately available.

