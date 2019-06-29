× FBI Searching for Man Wanted in 2015 Fatal Shooting Outside Downtown L.A. Hotel

The FBI is looking for a man suspected of firing at a crowd outside a downtown Los Angeles hotel in 2015, killing one person and wounding others, authorities said Saturday.

Jamaine Harrington, 36, fired several rounds at a crowd during a party outside the Standard Hotel on 550 S. Flower St. in the early hours of Dec. 13., the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Surveillance footage shows a group involved in an argument that escalates into a fight before one of them is seen firing at two men.

Thomas Johnson, 22, was killed and three others were injured, LAPD said.

In Dec. 2015, Harrington was charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder and a state warrant was issued for his arrest, the FBI said

Harrington is described as having black hair, styled in corn rows, brown eyes and a black mustache. He stands at about 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighing about 140 pounds, federal authorities said.

The FBI said Harrington should be considered armed and dangerous.

