Firefighters Battling 30-Acre Brush Fire East of Beaumont in Riverside County

Firefighters are battling a 30-acre brush fire in Riverside County, authorities said Saturday.

The fire is burning at a “rapid rate of speed” in an unincorporated area near Lamb Canyon Road south east of Beaumont, Cal Fire Riverside said.

The blaze was first reported at about 11:30 a.m. and 180 firefighters, three helicopters and 12 fire engines responded to the scene. The response started off 115 firefighters, according to the online incident fact sheet.

“The fire is holding within the road structure, and burning on the west side of Lamb Canyon Road,” Cal Fire Riverside said.

No injuries were reported.