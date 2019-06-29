Jessica’s Recipe for Creamy and Crunchy BBQ Potato Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Potato salad for a July 4 celebration is a must, but Jessica's recipe has a twist. The menu for her Independence Day lunch does not include any barbecue sauce, and she believes that the sweet sauce has to make an appearance somewhere.

Another trick is the potatoes in this recipe are roasted in bacon fat, not boiled, for added delicious flavor.

This segment is an online exclusive for California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 38.

Jessica's Creamy Crunchy Potato Salad

Ingredients

1 package of bacon

1 bag of Yukon gold potatoes, cubed

3 tablespoons of your preferred BBQ sauce

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

3 celery stalks

1 green onion

salt

Instructions