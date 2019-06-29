Jessica’s Recipe for Creamy and Crunchy BBQ Potato Salad

Potato salad for a July 4 celebration is a must, but Jessica's recipe has a twist. The menu for her Independence Day lunch does not include any barbecue sauce, and she believes that the sweet sauce has to make an appearance somewhere.
Another trick is the potatoes in this recipe are roasted in bacon fat, not boiled, for added delicious flavor.
This segment is an online exclusive for California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 38.
Jessica's Creamy Crunchy Potato Salad
Ingredients
- 1 package of bacon
- 1 bag of Yukon gold potatoes, cubed
- 3 tablespoons of your preferred BBQ sauce
- 3 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 3 celery stalks
- 1 green onion
- salt
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
- Lay bacon on a wire rack over a sheet pan and cook in the oven for 25 minutes, or until crispy.
- Remove bacon and place cubed potatoes on the sheet pan in the bacon fat. Mix potatoes so each cube is coated in bacon fat.
- Add a heavy pinch of salt to the potatoes and cook in oven at 425 degrees for 25 minutes, or until cooked through.
- Finely chop the whole celery stalks and green onion. Set aside a small bit of celery leaves for garnish.
- In a bowl combine mayonnaise, BBQ sauce, celery, and green onion.
- Remove potatoes from oven and add them to the mixture while still hot.
- Crumble bacon and place on top.
- Garnish with leftover celery leaves
- Serve and enjoy!